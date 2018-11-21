Growing up in football: A new study on youth helmets

(RNN) – Most football players in America are younger than high-school age, but still, there’s very little data tracking how children get hit on the field.
A team of engineers at Virginia Tech is collecting numbers as they develop ratings for youth football helmets.
For seven years, Virginia Tech Helmet Lab engineers have put measurement devices in youth football helmets called accelerometers.
“What we want the sensors to do is remain in contact with the head when they get hit,” said Steve Rowson, an associate professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics.
The data collected is used to recreate the same motions with dummies wearing various helmet models. Their goal is to publish the first-ever ratings for youth football helmets in 2019.
Six teams of middle school-aged players from around the country are wearing the sensors.
Their coaches include former NFL players Kendrick Gholston and Kevin Jones.
“Most of them won't play professional, so you don't want a game that they're playing in middle school or high school to deter them from the rest of their lives,” Gholston said.
So far, the study shows the kids don’t get hit as hard as varsity players, but they also get concussions more easily.
The ratings will be a key tool for manufacturers to help them develop better helmets tailored to children.
The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab has already published ratings for varsity football, hockey, soccer and bicycle head gear.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.