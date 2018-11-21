How to avoid the flu this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Thanksgiving means turkey and dressing, families, and unfortunately sometimes sickness getting passed easily from person to person.
“Making sure that when you’re in contact with people that you’re washing your hands or using a good hand sanitizer,” said Bryan Combs, UAB School of Nursing.
That’s one of the best things you can do this holiday season to stop the spread of things like the flu. Doctors also say get vaccinated, if you haven’t already.
“Keep in mind with flu vaccines it does take several weeks to kick in. So, if you get one now, you might not be covered for Thanksgiving, but you’d be covered for the holidays,” said Combs.
AAA is estimating that over 54 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving. That’s the most since 2005.
On Tuesday people were already coming and going at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
Combs says if you’re going to be in the public places, it’s a good idea to wipe down the surfaces around you.
“If you’re at a restaurant, in an airport, or really anywhere, when you sit down wipe down the table. Wipe down the chairs. Because you never know if someone had the flu or someone was sick right before you sat there,” he said.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.