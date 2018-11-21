1 lane of I-85 NB reopens near Waugh exit after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says one northbound lane of Interstate 85 has reopened at the 15 mile marker. That’s at the outer loop, just before the Waugh exit at mile marker 16.
The other lane will remain closed until guardrail repairs can be made by ALDOT.
The closure is due to a single vehicle crash. No information is known regarding the cause or any injuries.
Law enforcement says commuters should expect delays or seek an alternate route.
