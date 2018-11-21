Johnnie Sankey announces candidacy for Montgomery City Council District 7

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Realtor Johnnie Sankey officially announced Tuesday she is running for Montgomery City Council District 7.
“It is time to step up the challenge of improving the image of District 7,” Sankey said in a statement. “This is possible when we all share our gifts, talents, and expertise."
Sankey’s platform is “Connecting People Changing Lives.” She says she plans to hold meetings with neighborhood associations, businesses and others in the community.
Sankey is a licensed realtor and has worked in healthcare. She is also the founder of the Uptown Neighborhood Association and the co-founder of the Fairfield Neighborhood Association.
She is a native of Eutaw and relocated to Montgomery with family when she was 9 years old. She is a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, Alabama State University and Fayetteville College.
Last week, Arch Lee announced he wasn’t going to run for reelection and through is support behind Montgomery businessman Clay McInnis.
