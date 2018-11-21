Man robbed, shot near AL governor’s mansion

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and shooting that happened late Tuesday night on South Perry Street.
The victim was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,
Police responded to the scene, as well as the hospital where they spoke with the victim. He told them he’d been shot and robbed in the 1300 block of South Perry Street around 10 p.m.
A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene said police were focused on a small apartment building a block south of the Alabama’s governor’s mansion. The governor’s home is not associated with the investigation.
No other information is available about the crime, including any information on a possible suspect.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.