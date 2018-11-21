Montgomery sells crucial piece of land for future development

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council has voted unanimously to approve the sale of a two-acre property just mere blocks from city hall. The land is question is at the corner of Columbus and North Perry Streets.
The council voted to sell the property to developer John Tampa for $900,000.
Tampa is the same developer transforming the old Bishop Parker Furniture warehouse into a hotel. He’ll tackle the vacant water works building in 2019. The more immediate goal is to purchase the parking lot with all the trees in it at Columbus and North Perry.
“I think it might be commercial use and residential," said Mayor Todd Strange. “It’s the next step in the redevelopment of this area stepping towards north Montgomery, a mixed-use would be extremely important here. It would bring people that will revitalize the area. We also sold just three weeks ago the land behind it to EJI (Equal Justice Initiative) for $900,000, as well, and they have plans for it.”
Construction should begin in about eight months or less after Tampa conducts his own due diligence, which will take about 90 days.
In case you’re wondering about that parking lot, city leaders say very few Biscuit fans used it in the past but a plan 'B' is being looked at to accommodate those fans next season and that is a parking deck already built at 60 Commerce Street.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.