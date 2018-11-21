Montgomery’s Kirk Jay remains in ‘The Voice’ competition

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Eighteen episodes into NBC’s hit TV series “The Voice,” Montgomery contestant Kirk Jay is still very much in the running to win Season 15.
Jay, a Bay Minette native, was the second contestant to hear his name called at the beginning of Tuesday’s live episode. That means he’ll be one of 11 remaining contestants who will seek to survive another round of cuts following a two-hour special next Monday and more cuts the following night.
Contestants are “saved” by the fans who vote online to keep their favorite contestants on the show.
Jay performed “I’m already there” Monday night.
“The Voice” airs every Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. CDT on WSFA 12.
