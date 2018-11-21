Montgomery’s Kirk Jay remains in ‘The Voice’ competition

Kirk Jay survives second round of cuts on 'The Voice'
By WSFA Staff | November 20, 2018 at 10:31 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 11:13 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Eighteen episodes into NBC’s hit TV series “The Voice,” Montgomery contestant Kirk Jay is still very much in the running to win Season 15.

Jay, a Bay Minette native, was the second contestant to hear his name called at the beginning of Tuesday’s live episode. That means he’ll be one of 11 remaining contestants who will seek to survive another round of cuts following a two-hour special next Monday and more cuts the following night.

Contestants are “saved” by the fans who vote online to keep their favorite contestants on the show.

Jay performed “I’m already there” Monday night.

Kirk Jay Top 13 Performance - The Voice

This version of “I’m Already There” will have you deep in your feels.

Posted by The Voice on Monday, November 19, 2018

“The Voice” airs every Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. CDT on WSFA 12.

