New Alabama lawmaker finds Thanksgiving more special than ever

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - When Alabama lawmaker Will Dismukes officially begins his law-making duties in January in the state House of Representatives, he will likely remember how far he’s come and it will have nothing to do with politics.
It’s a Thanksgiving story pure and simple.
“My shoulder started hurting really bad," Rep. Dismukes recalled.
Life threw this former collegiate baseball pitcher a nasty curveball six years ago; Nov. 7, 2012.
“I didn’t know what was going on. My heart was out of sync," he said.
And there was a moment when Dismukes thought this was the end.
”At my age, I still didn’t think I was having a stroke and all of sudden my face went numb," he said.
But Wednesday, on the eve of Thanksgiving, the youngest member of the Alabama House of Representatives during the next legislative term, will take it all in and ponder just how far he’s come. He always had dreams of becoming governor one day.
”I look at life a lot differently than a lot of 28-year-olds, and people in general, because of what I went through and this Thanksgiving I have so much to be thankful for," he said.
Will Dismukes also thought he might make it to the big leagues. In fact, during his pitching days at Faulkner University, two major league teams were scouting him. But it wasn’t meant to me; the stroke got in the way and Dismukes hasn’t given it a second thought.
Will has made a full recovery and is convinced he’s right where he needs to be. Dismukes is an Elmore County businessman.
“And I have a peace at this stage and in this season in my life," he said.
“You see, God had a plan and He takes you through the hard times so you can grow," said Will Dismukes' mom Nita Dismukes.
Many lessons of gratitude will be remembered over turkey and dressing in the Dismukes home on Thanksgiving; no looking back on what could’ve been, but what is.
Dismukes represents State House District 88. Dismukes has already noticed the irony in his journey; he was sworn in on Nov. 7 of this year, the very day he had his stroke six years ago.
