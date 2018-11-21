Pre-Thanksgiving Sunshine

It’s a crisp start the morning with temperatures into the 30s across the region. Patchy frost will greet some of you, a reminder that Winter is just around the corner. Sunshine dominates the forecast on this busy travel Wednesday. Zero weather issues are expected statewide, so any slowdowns will be more congestion related versus weather related. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll dip back into the upper 30s tonight and into Thanksgiving morning. I think some high clouds will develop into Thanksgiving, filtering the sunshine at times, but we’re otherwise quiet. Our next rain maker arrives late Friday. Showers will develop from west to east and become heavier and more widespread overnight. Rain tapers early Saturday as warmer air surges in for the weekend.