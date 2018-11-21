Selma city treasurer files lawsuit against mayor, city council

“I will probably expand the Ronita Wade case to include this as evidence," McPhillips said, "rather than a separate case altogether. The citizens of the city of Selma have got to get the guts and courage to stand up to the mayor that when the council votes to defend something they even voted to abolish one of these offices that means you can’t pay them any longer. That is why Ronita Wade is so important to be back in her job.”