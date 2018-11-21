Tractor-trailer overturns on Highway 80 near Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on Highway 80 near the Montgomery airport.
According to Montgomery police, the westbound lanes of the highway past Richardson Road were blocked as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Traffic is being redirected in one of the eastbound lanes, but motorists should consider an alternate route.
Crews are working to remove the vehicle from the road.
There were minor injuries in the crash, according to MPD.
