Truck driver shot in the neck after confrontation in south AL

DALE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A confrontation between two truck drivers Wednesday morning ended with one of them being shot in the neck, according to law enforcement in south Alabama.
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olsen said the shooting happened at the Finnway Service Station off Highway 85 and Highway 165 around 9 a.m.
Olsen said the truckers were arguing over the position of vehicles when a gun was pulled and fired.
No names have been released, but Olsen said the trucker who allegedly fired the weapon is in custody.
Olsen was not able to immediately provide an details on the extent of the victim’s injuries.
