Alabama’s Pre-K program goes beyond minimum requirements, report says

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama is the only Pre-K program in the country that comes close to having all the elements of a strong Pre-K program, according to a national report.
The National Institute for Early Education Research said Alabama’s First-class Pre-K program meets 15 of 16 essential elements for high-quality Pre-K.
The Alabama School Readiness Alliance Executive Director Allison Muhlendorf said students in the program outperform their peers on reading and math state assessments.
“They are also less likely to need special education services, because their cognitive developmental delays are caught and addressed in pre-k," she said. "They are also less likely to repeat a grade in school.”
The report said said Alabama fully meets elements including strong leadership, good education, solid adult-child ratio, learning time, and age-appropriate standards.
Summer Hagood is a 5-year-old enrolled in the program.
“I just go crazy about school,” Summer said.
Her mom, Katie Hagood, said Summer is loving the class.
“I definitely think that she’ll be ready for school," said Hagood. "I think that they’re learning just the basics and the foundations, and I love the fact that her teachers are both certified teachers.”
Advocates including the Alabama School Readiness Alliance want more children to have the same experiences as Summer.
“We’re trying to close academic achievement gaps and improve overall achievement with the expansion of Alabama’s Pre-K program,” Muhlendorf said.
Around one-third of 4-year-olds in Alabama are in the program. She said it would cost $144 million to fully fund the program. Currently it is funded at $96 million.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the governor does support further expansion of Pre-K, but is not ready to talk about legislative priorities yet.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.