Alleged car burglary suspect caught on home surveillance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for citizens to be on the lookout for a suspect attempting to break into vehicles.
According to the sheriff’s office, the male suspect was spotted in the area of Will Poole Road and Highway 31 Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday night, a viewer shared home-surveillance video of an armed man trying to get inside the garage of his Pintlala home.
The man is considered to be “armed and dangerous,” by the MCSO. Air One, the state helicopter, is assisting in the search.
