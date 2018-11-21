Athens man charged with murdering his mother

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Athens police have charged a man whose mother was found dead in their shared home at Roberts Apartments on North Malone Street.
Officers responded to the public housing complex at about 2 p.m. Wednesday after a family member called them. Officers found the body of 79-year-old Emma Sutton.
Her cause of death has not been released, but police ruled it a homicide.
The woman’s son, 47-year-old Sean Kevin Sutton, was located several blocks away about 25 minutes later and taken into custody.
After questioning, he was charged with one count of murder. Police say he will be placed in the Limestone County Jail to wait for bond.
Police say Emma Sutton had only lived in the apartment a few months. Her son had been living with her since June.
“Holidays are for family. Holidays are a time of relaxing and enjoying. This family is in pain. The neighborhood is in pain. She had a lot of friends here and in the area. She hasn’t lived her all that long. From people I’ve talked with she’s very friendly, liked her, and they’re going to be hurting,” said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Anyone with information regarding Emma or Sean Sutton is asked to contact the Athens Police department at 256-233-8700.
