B’ham man charged in 2 early morning wrecks, including 1 that injured deputy

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has been charged in two wrecks, including one that caused a deputy’s vehicle to overturn on Thanksgiving morning.
Dejaun Dawson, 35, has been charged with DUI and operating a vehicle without insurance after state troopers say he lost control of his vehicle around 5:10 a.m. while speeding on I-65 NB near mile marker 271.
Dawson’s vehicle left the roadway, hit the median, reentered the interstate and hit a semi-tanker truck.
A deputy’s vehicle hit Dawson’s car while traveling northbound a little while later. It then crossed over into the southbound lanes and overturned multiple times.
Neither the deputy or Dawson were seriously injured, but both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Dawson has not been taken to jail due to his injuries.
