Driver struck, killed by 18-wheeler after flipping truck

(Source: AP)
By WBRC Staff | November 21, 2018 at 8:31 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 7:37 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Interstate 65 has been reopened after a fatal accident in Jefferson County.

Corporal Steve Smith says State Troopers responded to two accidents on I-65 N around mile marker 278. He says it appeared the first crash resulted in a rollover of a pickup truck. Cpl. Smith says the driver of that truck exited the vehicle and began crossing I-65 from the median then was trucked by an 18-wheeler and killed.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Posten of Warrior.

We will provide more information when it is available.

