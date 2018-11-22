First Alert: Happy Thanksgiving!

Mixed skies are expected this morning as chilly air remains locked in place. We’ll warm to around 60 degrees by afternoon as the mix of clouds and sunshine continues. No rain is expected today. The dry stretch continues overnight and into the first half of our Friday, keeping things calm for Black Friday shoppers. Showers will overspread the area from west to east late Friday into Friday night. The track of this system is not one that if favorable for severe weather, and the bulk of you will see nothing more than a cool rain that tapers off early Saturday morning. Skies then transition to sunshine later Saturday with highs into the 60s. We’re closer to 70 by Sunday.