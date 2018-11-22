Food for Thought 11/22

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Pizza Place of Montgomery (3848 Harrison Rd.): 100
Costco Food Court (8251 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99
Honeypop Poppin' Gourmet Popcorn (45 N. Burbank Dr.): 99
Sugar Shack (3106 S. Court St): 99
Five Guys Burgers & Fries (7220 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99
Potz and Panz Gourmet Cafe (2549 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 98
LOW SCORES
American Deli (971 Ann St.): 75
Priority Items: Dented cans with non-dented cans; Temperature issues with french fries, lettuce, tomatoes
This is Wings (3805 East Blvd.): 80
Priority Items: Employees handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands; Wings at improper temperature; Bleach improperly labeled
Chevron (1511 Jackson Ferry Rd.): 84
Priority Items: Mold in soda nozzles; Single-service items stored with chemicals
Stop and Go (4207 Norman Bridge Rd.): 87
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.