Freshmen band members experience first Turkey Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - 95 years of excitement has surrounded Alabama State’s Turkey Day Classic that brings together Hornet fans of all ages and all over the country.
“Growing up here in Montgomery it’s always a big day. It’s camaraderie with friends and family who have come home,” said ASU Band Director Dr. James Oliver.
Classic game day starts bright and early for band members as they prepare for the annual parade through downtown Montgomery. More than 100 entries and 14 marching bands were slated to participate, but the biggest draw for the community - the sights and sounds from ASU’s marching band.
“It’s not a parade unless the Bama State Mighty Marching Hornets are there,” said Oliver. “The parade is just the beginning. It’s the kickoff to everything.”
The excitement buzzes around the band room before members board the bus to head downtown - especially for members participating for the first time.
“In the middle of the street - all eyes are on you,” said freshman Denise Flonnoy. “The freshmen are excited and ready to go.”
Around 7:45 am, the band boarded the buses to head downtown - soon turning the state state Capitol steps into a concert hall. The energy and excitement rising.
“I’m very excited to get this going. This is my first one and I really want to do great. I know we’re going to do great because we’re the Marching Hornets,” said freshman Tatiana Walton.
The excitement reaching its peak at 9 a.m. - showtime.
“When we line up...as soon as we line up. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ But I know what I’m doing,” said Walton.
The cheering crowds lining the sidewalks roar with excitement as the Hornets march through the streets with their signature marching style and flare.
“It’s one heck of an experience,” said Flonnoy. “People watching you. You’re like a star.”
The march from the Alabama Capitol steps through downtown is over before you know it, but the experience not likely one band members will soon forget.
“The experience that they’re going to get is a lifetime experience in your first year of college. This is a professional band. It’s not high school anymore. It’s not another level that you go to after college, so it’s really a big day,” said Dr. Oliver.
