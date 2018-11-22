Igor Korobov, head of Russia's GRU spy agency, dies at 62

In this Aug. 25, 2017, photo, Gen. Col. Igor Korobov, the head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, speaks during a news conference in the Russian Defense Ministry's headquarters in Moscow, Russia. The head of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU which has been accused of meddling in the U.S. elections has died in Moscow. He was 62. The Defense Ministry said Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in a statement that Korobov, who led the GRU since 2016, died Wednesday of "a lengthy and grave illness," a usual Russian euphemism for cancer. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)