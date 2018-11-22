Holiday shopping impacts small business owners

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday shopping season; while some are spending the day at home with their families, other are showing thanks for good deals.
"We are expecting Black Friday to be the biggest shopping day of all of 2018, not just during the holiday shopping season, but during the entire year,” says Melissa Warnke of the Alabama Retail Assiociation. “It’s been interesting to watch the change of the trend of Black Friday over the past few years. Even though it has shifted to a lot of people doing some shopping on Thanksgiving, and some starting in early November when they start rolling out Black Friday deals, people still enjoyed going out shopping on Black Friday and some people just want to get out of the house after Thanksgiving. So retailers are expecting big crowds and people are looking for deals.”
For locally owned businesses like the ones in downtown Auburn, Black Friday is expected to make a huge impact on their bottom line.
“These small business, we just depend on these big weekends, especially after football season,” says Charming Oaks general manager, Shelby Cohan. “It’s a great way to end out our year. It gives us a chance to really be involed in the community and be involved with our customers."
Downtown merchants say that after Black Friday they’re looking forward to more people shopping locally for Small Business Saturday.
