Holiday shopping impacts small business owners

"We are expecting Black Friday to be the biggest shopping day of all of 2018, not just during the holiday shopping season, but during the entire year,” says Melissa Warnke of the Alabama Retail Assiociation. “It’s been interesting to watch the change of the trend of Black Friday over the past few years. Even though it has shifted to a lot of people doing some shopping on Thanksgiving, and some starting in early November when they start rolling out Black Friday deals, people still enjoyed going out shopping on Black Friday and some people just want to get out of the house after Thanksgiving. So retailers are expecting big crowds and people are looking for deals.”