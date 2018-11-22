How much screen time is too much screen time?

“We can’t put restrictions on our children if we don’t have restrictions on our own usage. So, we should not be on our phone often when we’re in the presence of our children. Save your checking of social media when the children are not with you. Don’t talk on the phone constantly when you’re in the car, use that time to talk to your children. Limit your TV watching. If dad is a couch potato, then the child is going to be one. If mom is checking her Facebook often, then the child is going to naturally want to do that, even from an early age, even from the toddler years," said Trumbull.