Indian island police struggle to get body of dead American
In this October 2018 photo, American adventurer John Allen Chau, right, stands for a photograph with Founder of Ubuntu Football Academy Casey Prince, 39, in Cape Town, South Africa, days before he left for in a remote Indian island of North Sentinel Island, where he was killed. Chau, who kayaked to the remote island populated by a tribe known for shooting at outsiders with bows and arrows, has been killed, police said Wednesday, Nov. 21.
November 22, 2018 at 2:48 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 2:48 AM

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian authorities are struggling to figure out how to recover the body of an American killed last week after wading ashore on an isolated island cut off from the modern world.

Police say the American, John Allen Chau, was apparently shot with arrows by islanders who then buried his body on the beach.

But even officials don't travel to North Sentinel Island, where outsiders are seen with suspicion and attacked. The Sentinelese live as their ancestors did thousands of years ago.

Visits are limited to very rare "gift-giving" trips, where small teams of officials and scientists leave gifts of coconuts and bananas.

Dependera Pathak, police director-general on India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands, says officials are consulting anthropologists, tribal experts and scholars to figure out a way to recover the body.

In this October 2018 photo, American adventurer John Allen Chau, right, stands for a photograph with Founder of Ubuntu Football Academy Casey Prince, 39, just days before he left for India where he was killed in a remote island populated by the Sentinelese, a tribe known for shooting at outsiders with bows and arrows, in Cape Town, South Africa. The Sentinelese people are resistant to outsiders and often attack anyone who comes near, and visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government. "He was an explorer at heart," Prince said. "He loved creation and being out in it, I think having probably found and connected with God that way, and deeply so."
Anthropology professor at Delhi University P.C. Joshi speaks to the Associated Press in his office in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. The Indian island where a young American was killed last week has been cut off from the world for thousands of years, with islanders enforcing their own isolation. While scholars believe North Sentinelese islanders probably migrated from Africa roughly 50,000 years ago, almost nothing is known about their lives today, from what language they speak to how many survive. "We have become a very dangerous people," Joshi said, "even minor influences can kill them."
FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2005 file photo, clouds hang over the North Sentinel Island, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An American is believed to have been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe known to fire at outsiders with bows and arrows, Indian police said Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Police officer Vijay Singh said seven fishermen have been arrested for facilitating the American's visit to North Sentinel Island, where the killing apparently occurred. Visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government.
Map locates North Sentinel Island, India, where an American was believed killed by isolated tribe;
