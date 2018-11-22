Local outreach groups provide Thanksgiving meal in Wiregrass

Dothan, AL (WSFA) - Wednesday night hundreds from across the Wiregrass pulled up to a table at the Dothan Civic Center for a hot meal. Sadly, many of the guests dealing with heavy life burdens.
“It’s a night to share love with one another and ultimately reach the community right where they are,” said Kody Kirchhoff, executive director of The Harbor Church.
The Harbor Church, along with The Ark, Love in Action Ministries, and The Salvation Army teamed up to host the “Feeding the Multitudes and a Night of Thanks” event at the Dothan Civic Center.
The event included a worship service, pre-Thanksgiving dinner, and groceries to take home at the end of the night.
“Many will be homeless. Many will be living home insecure or in absolute need in poverty that these groceries are so valuable - and this meal - and this oneness is so valuable,” said Kirchhoff. “So many displaced by the hurricane that are now calling Houston County home.”
Like the Epps family from Mariana. Robert and Terri Epps rode out the hurricane at home. Once winds calmed they looked around to see they lost everything.
“When it’s all over, everything you worked hard to have and everything you built and earned is gone,” said Robert Epps. “There’s nothing left.”
Robert Epps said he and his wife had significant damage to their home and lost both cars - crushed under fallen trees. Robert had recently gotten off disability and secured his CDL License to start a new career - only for Michael to hit a week later.
The couple camped out in front of their home in a tent to protect their property shortly after the hurricane before deciding to start all over in Alabama.
“Alabama has blessed us more than anything in the world,” said Robert tearfully.
He said the two were immediately welcomed and helped by outreach groups after moving - assistance he wishes were more of a focus in Florida.
“Our Republicans and Democrats - instead of fighting over votes they need to be helping the people of the state,” said Robert Epps.
“I know in the Florida panhandle we feel like we are forgotten,” said Terri Epps.
The transition for the couple is far from over. Robert is still working to find full-time employment and they are working to secure permanent transportation. But some aspects of their new life have come together. They have settled into their new home and Terri has found work. And during a time where you’re called to reflect on what you’re most thankful for - in the midst of everything they’re dealing with they’re happy to have each other and their new family.
“This is my family. You’re looking at it right here tonight. These people have helped me and my family...and I’m going to eat thanksgiving dinner with them,” said Robert.
