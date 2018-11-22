Police quickly find fiery Selma crash is crime scene

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Selma police officers who responded to a recent crash quickly realized they weren’t dealing with a run-of-the-mill auto accident.
Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier says his officers got to the scene in the 2100 block of West Dallas Avenue (AL 22) within minutes where they found the vehicle on fire in the front yard of a home.
The driver was unconscious, Collier said of the Nov. 15 incident, which happened around 11:30 p.m.
Two officers, Broderick Givan and Det. Devin McGuire, pulled the victim from the vehicle while a third, Ofc. Robert Tyus, worked on putting out the flames. Once out of the car, officers realized the driver, later identified as 42-year-old Orrville resident Earl Deyampert, had been shot multiple times.
Sgt. Mike Kiser, also a paramedic, arrived on the scene and found the victim was losing a tremendous amount of blood, Collier said. Kiser worked to control the Deyampert’s blood loss until Selma fire fighters and an ambulance could arrive.
The man was taken to a Montgomery hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.
An investigation determined Deyampert was shot at Bob’s Grocery store, located about a mile away from the crash site. Collier said an initial investigation shows Deyampert lost consciousness and left the roadway before coming to rest after traveling almost 350 feet.
Collier praised the rapid response and actions of the officers.
“I am proud of our guys," he said. "They risked their own lives by entering the vehicle while it was on fire and removed the victim, while another officer extinguished the fire... In totality, our guys potentially saved the victim’s life twice during this incident. It’s easy to criticize law enforcement, but it’s my hope that every Selma resident takes note of the commitment of our officers.”
The shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.
