Kirk Jay watch party to be featured on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery resident Kirk Jay continues his push toward a win on NBC’s “The Voice” and local residents are urged to come out and support him in the competition at a special watch party!
Kirk and his band perform regularly at B.B. King’s Blues Club, located at Wind Creek Casino in Montgomery. WSFA 12 News covered a watch party there a week ago and it caught NBC’s eye.
So, coming up on Monday night’s episode of “The Voice,” NBC will feature a segment via satellite with host Carson Daly and WSFA 12 News anchor Tonya Terry with the club as the backdrop for a special fan night theme!
You’re invited to come out to the party where you could be seen on NBC’s national broadcast while you’re watching the show!
Please arrive at the B.B. King’s Blues Club by 5:45 p.m. for the watch party. We want to see big crowds as NBC records its segment sometime between 6 and 6:30 p.m. for playback during the show’s broadcast.
The episode airs from 7-9 p.m. on WSFA 12 News.
Kirk, a Bay Minette native who lives in Montgomery, was the second contestant to hear his name called at the beginning of Tuesday’s live episode after singing “I’m already there” the night before.
That means he’s one of 11 remaining contestants to survive another round of cuts. Contestants are “saved” by the fans who vote online to keep their favorite contestants on the show.
Win or lose, Kirk will perform on New Year’s Eve at the B.B. King’s Blues Club to ring in 2019!
