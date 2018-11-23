Editorial: Keep it local

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Retail Association states that 2018 will be the strongest holiday shopping season on record for the state, with more than $12 billion expected to be spent in the months of November and December. The numbers represent a 4.5 percent increase in holiday spending this year than last. Shop Alabama, an initiative of the Alabama Retail Association, encourages residents to create a powerful ripple effect in their community by keeping their shopping, dining and leisure dollars local.