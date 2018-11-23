Editorial: Keep it local

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Retail Association states that 2018 will be the strongest holiday shopping season on record for the state, with more than $12 billion expected to be spent in the months of November and December. The numbers represent a 4.5 percent increase in holiday spending this year than last. Shop Alabama, an initiative of the Alabama Retail Association, encourages residents to create a powerful ripple effect in their community by keeping their shopping, dining and leisure dollars local.
The annual Shop Alabama for the Holidays tour also celebrates the experiences, traditions and contributions local businesses bring to the holiday season. Retail, including food and drink establishments, supports one in four jobs in Alabama and brings in $19 billion, or 9.5 percent of Alabama’s gross domestic product, placing retail in the state’s top five highest-producing industries outside of government.
When you Shop-Alabama you STRENGTHEN your local economy, SUPPORT your community and INVEST in the vibrancy of your city!
Continued good news from Sageworks, a financial information company, show that privately held retailers with less than $5 million in annual sales have experienced sales growth of 5.4 percent, on average, over the 12 months ended Nov. 1. That’s two percentage points above the average for the previous 12-month period and double the average sales growth rate for the 12 months ended Nov. 1, 2016.
So as the holiday shopping commences, think and shop local and invest in our community.
