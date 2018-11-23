FIRST ALERT: Rain arriving late

Expect highs to only climb into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. Tonight, waves of showers will spread from west to east before tapering Saturday morning. By tomorrow afternoon, partly cloudy conditions will develop with temperatures spiking into the 60s. A random shower will be possible Sunday as temperatures spike into the lower 70s. That will be top of the mountain as a fresh surge of cooler air arrives into next week. That will take highs into the 50s and lows into the 30s again.