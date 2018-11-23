Multiple injuries in Riverchase Galleria shooting; Suspect reportedly deceased

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - A shooting tonight at Riverchase Galleria left several injured and one dead.
Lt. Keith Czeskleba confirmed the shooting. Hoover police says the situation is “under control.”
Four people were injured. Hoover City Councilman Mike Shaw tells us the shooting suspect is dead.
Witnesses say they heard two separate rings of gunfire, with the incidents reportedly happening between JCPenny and Footaction near the food court. There is a heavy police presence outside the mall as authorities attempt to clear the area.
Witnesses say there were two gunshots before a pause and more shots.
