Rain building late

We’re starting off our Black Friday a little milder, a little cloudier. Our next storm system is waiting on us off to the west. Clouds will be the main driver of the forecast during the day with the bulk of showers holding off until after dark. Expect highs to only climb into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. Tonight, waves of showers will spread from west to east before tapering Saturday morning. By tomorrow afternoon, partly cloudy conditions will develop with temperatures spiking into the 60s. A random shower will be possible Sunday as temperatures spike into the lower 70s. That will be top of the mountain as a fresh surge of cooler air arrives into next week. That will take highs into the 50s and lows into the 30s again.