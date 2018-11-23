Shoppers get head start on Christmas shopping

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - After their bellies were stuffed with turkey, many people in Montgomery hit the mall in search of a good sale.
“I mean me and my family we ate a little bit earlier so, why not? I’m here with my friends so we decided just to come down," said Juhmal Watkins.
“I already ate with the family and then I had to get out of the house and catch the sales before it was too late," said Earnest Ivry.
They’re not alone. According to the National Retail Association, 34 million people said they intend to shop on Thanksgiving day.
“All of the stores here have fantastic deals tonight and will continue on until tomorrow morning," said Eastdale Mall General Manager David Hagood.
Many of those who were out shopping on Thanksgiving day said they planned on doing even more shopping on Black Friday.
EastDale Mall closes at 10 p.m. on Thursday and will re-open at 7 a.m. on Friday.
