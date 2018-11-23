Some call it a hidden treasurer: Community gives out thousands of meals

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A nice homemade meal is what many people look forward to on Thanksgiving, but it’s not the reality for everybody.
To help, Montgomery community members made thousands of meals for people all over the Capital City.
“They see what we’re doing. They come out and help serve and they just continue to come back," said Greg McCall, the founder of Feeding the Multitude Ministry.
The ministry partners with groups around the city to hand out free meals. It started 21 years ago, and altogether, they handed out nearly 3,000 meals Thanksgiving of 2018.
“I was sitting in church one Sunday,” said McCall. “God told me to feed his people and the vision came from there.”
Nearly 100 volunteers showed up at Chappy’s Deli Thursday morning to help pack and deliver 1333 meals. Feeding the Multitude Ministry helped serve another 1,600 meals at different sites around Montgomery.
Volunteers included families, friends and military personnel. Abby Greenberg and her family has served at Chappy’s Deli for 11 years.
“It’s just a great way to give back to the community and do something bigger than ourselves and to show that we want to be out here on thanksgiving and be thankful for our surrounding communities," Greenberg said.
The Wilson family decided six years ago they wanted to serve the community, so they started delivering meals Thanksgiving morning.
“This is what the Holidays are about is making sure that we can serve those that are less fortunate," said Kim Wilson.
She and her husband want their two young kids to continue traditions like these when they grow up.
“That they wake up on Thanksgiving morning and think ‘Oh, well my Mom and Dad took us to serve and this is what I want to do with my family,’” Kim Wilson said.
McCall said this service event would not be possible without sponsors including Alabama Power Co., The Montgomery Academy, Chappy’s Deli, Community Congregational Church, Pepsi Cola, Fredmont Credit Union, Beasley Allen Lawfirm, 187th Fighter Wing, Maxwell/Gunter AFB, 908th Air Lift Wing, 226th Combat Community Group, and the 232nd Combat Community Sq.
McCall thinks on the memories he’s made while serving.
“You see a lot of hard times that people are going through and a lot of people just break down and cry because they see that somebody cares," he said.
He wants to continue this for years to come.
