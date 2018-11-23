Survey: Alabama among highest states for Black Friday violence

(WAFF) - We’ve all seen it: people making a mad dash for the best deals as the doors open for Black Friday or the fights for that last TV on sale.
Sometimes the big bargain day brings out the worst? But which states have the highest risk for Black Friday violence? According to Reviews.org, both Tennessee and Alabama top the list.
Tennessee took the number 2 spot while Alabama is ranked as the 5th.
The ranking is based on violent crimes per 100,000 people, search volume for the term “Black Friday deals” by state, and previous reports of Black Friday deaths and injuries per 100,000 by state.
According to the website, the highest number of incidents comes from shoppers at Walmart. Malls come in second place. Third place is a three-way tie between Target, Best Buy, and the now-closed Toys "R" Us.
