Warriors star Steph Curry not injured after multicar wreck

This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol, Oakland Division, shows the black Porsche driven by NBA Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry after two drivers hit his car on an Oakland, Calif., freeway Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Authorities say that, first, the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck Curry's car. After Curry stopped in the center median and waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche. No one was injured or arrested and the CHP says that rain was a factor in the crash. (California Highway Patrol Oakland via AP)