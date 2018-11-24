Auburn tied with No. 1 Alabama at end of first quarter

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers entered Saturday looking to play spoiler in this year’s Iron Bowl against No. 1 Alabama.
Auburn opened the game with a three-and-out with quarterback Jarrett Stidham being nearly picked off on third down. The Tigers punt pinned the Tide deep for their opening drive.
The Alabama offense picked up a first down, and then another, but that was it. Tua Tagovailoa’s pass sailed too far ahead of its intended receiver and the Auburn defense was off the field.
JaTarvious Whtilow was swallowed up on first down. before Kam Martin’s 8-yard gain put the Tigers in a third-and-short situation. Auburn went fast to Martin again and picked up the first down.
Shaun Shivers looked to have bust it open with a 75-yard run to put Auburn ahead 7-0 but the play was called back with a holding call.
The holding call backed Auburn into a 1st and 27. Stidham opened 0-for-4 before his first completion to Ryan Davis set them up for 3rd and 26. Auburn played it conservatively, running the ball to punt it away on fourth down.
A penalty on the punt for kick-catch interference put the Alabama offense in business in Auburn territory.
Tagovailoa took a shot at the end zone on the first play but that pass fell incomplete. He hit Ruggs on a simple out route on the next play and Ruggs turned it into a semi-big gainer.
Set up outside the 10-yard line the ball found Ruggs again and he managed a 4-yard gain. Josh Jacobs pushed the ball inside the 10 but the Auburn defense held him and forced 3rd and 3.
Tagovailoa kept the ball on a QB power around the left edge and powered into the end zone and Auburn was behind 7-0 with 6:38 to play in the opening quarter.
Auburn looked poised to respond. A series of runs put Auburn near midfield and then a screen pass to Davis moved the chains again.
Stidham was sacked on first down, had his pass batted on second down. His third down pass hit Whitlow on the checkdown and Whitlow picked up the first and then some to keep the drive alive.
Plays later, Anthony Schwartz took the handoff out of the wildcat formation and scored from 9 yards out to tie the game at 7 with 2:37 left in the first quarter.
Anders Carlson kicked the ball out of bounds on the ensuing kickoff, gifting Alabama with excellent field position at the 35.
When it looked like the Tigers were about to stop the Tide and force a punt, Tagovailoa scrambled around and ran for the first down to the Auburn 39.
A facemask call on Auburn towards the end of the first quarter put the Alabama offense on the 16-yard line and gave them an automatic first down.
Two plays into the second quarter, Henry Ruggs III caught a screen pass on the 4-yard line and Auburn trailed 14-7 with 14:15 to play in the first half. It took only 6 plays for the Alabama offense to score.
Looking to answer, the Auburn offense hit the field. The first play went backwards, losing 2 yards. Stidham threw the ball away on second down after he was pressured out of the pocket.
On third down, Stidham was again pressured out of the pocket before having his pass broken up by an Alabama defender. The Tigers were three-and-out.
The Auburn defense, not wanting to fall behind two scores looked to stop the Crimson Tide offense, but a big defensive pass interference call pushed the Tide to the Auburn 26.
Still, the Auburn defense had an opportunity to hold the Alabama offense to a field goal attempt. When the safety blitz didn’t get home, Tagovailoa found Ruggs for just enough yardage to move the chains.
Two incomplete passes put Alabama into another third-down sequence. On that third down, Marlon Davidson nearly had Tagovailoa wrapped up but he spun out of the tackle but the pass fell incomplete to force a field goal.
Auburn’s defense did hold but Alabama still added a field goal to increase the lead to 17-7 with 8:59 to play before the half.
Auburn was set to go three-and-out but a facemask on Alabama’s Quinnen Williams kept the drive alive for Auburn.
In the next series of plays, Auburn would be forced to punt after Stidham’s third-down pass was incomplete.
Stidham’s afternoon was shaping up to be one of his roughest. After that incompletion, he was 4-for-14 for just 36 yards passing.
His counterpart, Tagovailoa, was 13 of 18 for 108 yards with one touchdown passing and one touchdown rushing.
Auburn forced a three-and-out on Alabama’s possession though to get the Alabama defense off the field approaching 5 minutes to play in the half.
Auburn followed that with a blocked punt to set the offense up nicely, turning the tide before the half.
The drive would begin at the Alabama 23, and Auburn would avoid a disaster of a play when Schwartz fumbled the ball in the air. Luckily, it was recovered by an Auburn offensive lineman.
Next play, Auburn busted out the trick play. A double-pass from Stidham to Davis - who was a quarterback in high school - who threw the pass to Malik Miller who dove over a Crimson Tide defender to cut the Alabama lead to 17-10 with 4:04 to before the break.
It was Smoke Monday’s block of the punt that set up the touchdown score.
