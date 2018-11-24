Bama fans arrive early for Iron Bowl rivalry

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSFA) - It’s Iron Bowl eve and thousands of Alabama fans have already gathered in Tuscaloosa for the big game!
We caught up with a few of them Friday morning long before the crowds arrived. Here’s a sampling of what we saw and heard:
“We’re here the day before and before we go shopping Black Friday to take in the beauty of the campus in 46 degree weather and it doesn’t matter because we feel so good outside and the beauty of the campus is just warming us," said Detra Odom of Beatrice, Alabama.
”I think we’re going to do real well and I don’t think we’ll have any problems," said a confident Roger King of Tuscaloosa.
“My lovely daughter last year made me a new shirt for the game this year, and I decided I would wear it this weekend and it’s my motto this year: Boo Auburn," said Brian Mayatte of Tennessee.
“Unos mas started with three founding members, and they were out here one night celebrating and decided it was time to go to bed and one of the gentlemen said ‘nah, unos mas, one more’ so he partied on a little bit more and the group has continually to grow over the years and add new members and I’m a new member as of last year. There is a little initiation process but we won’t get into that though,” said David Schimdt of Decatur, Alabama.
The RV parking lot alone off Campus Drive has enough room for over 200 RVs. The Iron Bowl kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
