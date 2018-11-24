Family of Alabama judge struck by hit-and-run driver in Denver, wife dies

DENVER, CO (WBRC) - Our FOX affiliate KDVR in Denver is reporting a judge from Alabama, his wife and his daughter were hit in a crosswalk in Denver on Thursday night.
KDVR sources David Carpenter, another judge in the 10th Judicial Circuit in Birmingham, who posted about the incident with Judge Alan King on Facebook.
KDVR says the Denver Police Department has not released the names of the victims in this case, but investigators said on Friday that one of the three people injured in the hit-and-run crash has died.
Karen King, the wife of King, was pronounced dead after being transported a hosptial. She was one of three adults struck by a vehicle at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Quebec Street Thursday. The other two victims were a male and a female. Police did not provide an update on the other two victims’ conditions.
“She was a dedicated media specialist who often stayed late to keep our library organized and filled with great literature. She had a passion for finding books that spoke to our diverse student body,” Dil Uswatte, principal of Rocky Ridge Elementary in Hoover said. “Recently, I had the pleasure of talking to her about life in general. She intended to retire this year and said, ‘Life is too short. I want to enjoy it while I can and spend time with my precious family.’ It saddens me that she did not get this chance. She was so proud of her children and husband. We will miss her very much at Rocky Ridge. Our prayers and thoughts are with the King family.”
“It is a tragedy. I understand Alan is out of surgery and it went well. He and his brother Tom have been a staple of our court house for many years. I have very few details concerning the accident. I would sincerely hope that all available resources are brought to bear to apprehend the hit and run driver,” Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens said.
Police tell KDVR the vehicle that left the scene is a black or dark-colored sedan, possibly a Cadillac. They did not have a license plate number to release. They said the vehicle has damage to its front end and windshield.
