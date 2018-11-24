First Alert: Iron Bowl Forecast

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Happy Saturday and happy Iron Bowl!
Our skies will be partly sunny this afternoon and we’ll be feeling quite a bit warmer. Highs will jump to the mid to upper 60s. If you have any outdoor plans, including heading to the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa, you likely won’t need a jacket until the evening.
Our warming trend will continue Sunday with highs on either side of 70°. An isolated shower or two is possible Sunday, but more rain arrives Sunday night with our next cold front. That cold front will usher much cooler air into the state, and highs Monday will only be in the mid 50s. From there, lows will be in the 30s and highs will be in the 50s for much of the rest of the workweek.
