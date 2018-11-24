Iron March: Vets from Auburn and Bama walking 150 miles

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - It’s Iron Bowl week. Houses are divided, friends joke on their opponent’s team, and you’ll see a whole lot of orange and blue and crimson and white. It may be the fiercest rivalry in all of sports. So, it may seem a little odd to see Alabama and Auburn fans marching together this week.
“I thought that’s a horrible idea, let’s do it,” said Kody Pemberton with the Alabama Campus Veterans Association.
They are walking from Jordan-Hare stadium in Auburn all the way to Bryant-Denny stadium in Tuscaloosa.
“We talked about ways to bring the schools together and what thought what better way than the Iron Bowl,” said Kyle Venable with Auburn Student Veterans Association. “So. the demented thought came into my head of walking 150 miles.”
This walk has nothing to do with bragging rights or touchdowns. In fact, the most important team color for this group is red, white, and blue. They are all veterans.
"I hope people stop us and ask questions,” said Pemberton. “I hope they say 'what in the world are they doing'? We want to not only raise the awareness of veteran suicide but also let them know how to assist vets who need help."
Every person in this group of 30 is carrying a 22-pound rucksack. 22 is the number of veterans or active duty servicemen who take their own lives every day. So, while you may hear some “War Eagle” and “Roll Tide” this group is focused on something bigger than a football game.
"That’s what veterans do,” said Venable. “We are a tribe. We stick together no matter what your school is. We are brothers and sisters."
They should arrive in Tuscaloosa Saturday morning round 8 a.m. Just in time to get cleaned up, rested up, and enjoy a little football game we call the Iron Bowl. They’re already planning on making the same walk next year from Tuscaloosa to Auburn where next year’s big game will be played.
