Lee HS football’s head general steps down

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - News out of Fever Country that Lee High School’s head football coach Tyrone Rogers is stepping down. According to Rogers, he’s stepping down so that he can spend more time with family.
The Generals saw their season end at the hands of the Central-Phenix City Red Devils in the playoffs for the second year in a row after a Friday night 34-27 loss in which CPC scored the go-ahead touchdown with 8 seconds left in the game.
Rogers' Generals finished the season 8-4, and fell one game short of the Class 7A state championship game.
He said his decision was not influenced by Friday night’s loss but it was something he first thought about this past summer.
He’s enjoyed a successful football career. Rogers is an alumnus of Lee High School and Alabama State University. He went on to play six seasons in the National Football League where he compiled 100 tackles - 75 solo - and 13.5 sacks for the Cleveland Browns.
Rogers just completed his seventh season as the Lee Generals head coach and led the Generals to the playoffs in four of his seven seasons.
