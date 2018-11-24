Opp mayor victim of home burglary; suspect arrested

OPP, AL (WSFA) - A Covington County man is in custody after he was caught burglarizing homes, according to the Opp Police Department.
According to Opp police, James Travis Graves, 45, of Opp, was arrested and faces second-degree burglary charges.
Opp Police Department Assistant Chief Kevin Chance confirmed Opp Mayor Becky Bracke was as a victim.
Police said officers were first dispatched to a home on Moore Road in response to a burglary in progress. Police said the suspect entered the home and a physical altercation took place after the suspect was confronted by the homeowner.
The suspect fled the house in a white pickup truck but his work wasn’t done.
Minutes later, police said they received another call, this time from a resident on U.S. Highway 84 West concerning “a male suspect acting suspiciously with a homeowner.”
The suspect, identified as Graves, fit the description of the first burglary suspect and was taken into custody.
