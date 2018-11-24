Rama Jama’s in Tuscaloosa shows off iconic photo

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSFA) - On the window ledge sits perhaps a photo that transcends anything you can find in Rama Jama’s, a photo that captures just what was going on in 1942.
It’s an image Michael Heborn has no plans of letting go.
“This is the halftime ceremony that these players here are playing their last game of the season at Bryant-Denny, and at halftime they were sworn in to serve their country. They finished the game and literally went on a bus and did serve for the country," Heborn said.
The son of one of the six players donated the photo to the diner one day last week. For Heborn, it captures the essence of what it truly means to serve, and if nothing else, the grainy picture put the game in perspective when the world was at war. The symbolism wasn’t lost on Michael Heborn.
“One, their dedication to the university to complete their season and right after football, taking their oath and serving their country," he said.
On that day in 1942, Alabama was playing Georgia and records show the Tide lost that game 21 to 10. But a far more important battled loomed, and these players, so young and so untested, helped win it
“To me to think these guys are really playing for pride for their university and their country," he said.
The gentleman who gave the gift said his dad recently passed away. It’s not known what to happened to the remaining five.
So while hundreds of fans order their meals and fill their cups during this Iron Bowl weekend at Rama Jama’s, the faces of the six players of a bygone era will stare back with their right hands raised. They were members of that Greatest Generation 76 years ago.
