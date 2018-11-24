Sabres beat Canadiens 3-2 for 8th straight win

Buffalo Sabres' Sam Reinhart (23), Jeff Skinner and Jck Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes)
By JONAH BRONSTEIN | November 23, 2018 at 6:08 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 6:08 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored 3:06 into overtime after getting the tying goal late in regulation, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Friday for their eighth straight victory.

Buffalo's win streak is the longest in the NHL at the moment and the team's best stretch since winning 10 in a row to start the 2006-07 season. Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres, and Carter Hutton made 31 saves.

Brendan Gallagher and Andrew Shaw scored the Canadiens, who have lost three straight. Phillip Danault had two assists and Antti Niemi stopped 37 shots.

Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton makes a save in traffic during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) skates past Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi (13) during the third period of an hockey game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) carries the puck during the second period of an hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) stick-checks Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher (11) during the second period of an hockey game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
