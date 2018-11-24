Shoppers look to save big on Black Friday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and this year is no different. According to a survey done by the National Retail Federation, 116 million people were expected to shop on Black Friday.
“I just left Francesca’s, I hit the Gap and I hit H&M, so I’m definitely getting some of those warm clothes since the temperatures are dropping," Carna Triftshauser said.
Shoppers at The Shoppes at EastChase were in search of the best deals, and many found them, with stores offering anywhere from 50 to 75 percent off of select items, the money saved quickly added up.
“Looking at this receipt, I’ve saved about $300," Triftshauser said.
“If I had to guess, I would say I saved probably 50 percent of what it would normally cost," Tracy Evans said.
Officials with The Shoppes at EastChase said they believe a couple thousand people shopped at EastChase on Black Friday.
“It has been an incredible day. Our retailers tell us that sales are above average for this time of year," said Suzanna Wasserman, marketing manager for The Shoppes at EastChase. "Trends are up for retail this year so we are definitely expecting a lot of traffic throughout the weekend.”
Wasserman may be right. The NRF projects 164 million people will go shopping over the holiday weekend.
