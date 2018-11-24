Tent crews working their own game plan for Iron Bowl weekend in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSFA) -At the base of Bryant-Denny Stadium in what’s known as The Village, Anthony Bates and his team of two hammered away, pulled, lifted-up and strapped down the first of many tents. The job is very physical and even more so in the cold.
“I would say the wind. It’s tough sometimes," said Bates.
There was a stiff wind Friday morning with temperatures around 43 degrees.
“When you put a tent up, it’s like applying more pressure trying to hold it down and the air gets up under it," said Bates.
Still, you won’t hear Bates complaining. The reason is he lost part of his leg in a motorcycle accident some years back. Bates is just happy to be part of something special; this is the closest he’s ever gotten to the Iron Bowl.
The team started Thanksgiving Day afternoon, unloading mounds of tie-downs, chairs and stakes. They have a long way to go before kick-off Saturday afternoon.
“I’m looking forward to it. You don’t have to pay. That’s one good thing about it. You get to see a lot of things you see on TV," Bates said.
The team gets to do it all over again Sunday morning when they have to have all of this torn down by noon. Bates says the tents are primarily for sponsors.
Until then, there’s a lot more hammering and tying down to do and working as a team to get it all done. Anthony Bates made a memory today.
“I’ll be able to share with my kids," he said with a smile.
The first tent is up with 24 more to go.
