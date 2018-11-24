Troy falls short in quest for Sun Belt East crown versus App State

BOONE, NC (WSFA) - A division crown was up for grabs in Saturday’s Troy-Appalachian State meeting. The winner would be crowned the Sun Belt Conference East division champions and would host next Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference championship game.
After Troy opened with a three-and-out, App State’s first possession started on the Troy 22 after Clifton Duck returned the Tyler Sumpter punt 46 yards to the Troy 22, but the Troy defense held and forced a 35-yard missed field goal from the Mountaineers to remain scoreless early on.
Troy was unable to take advantage of the App State missed opportunity, forced to punt after just four plays. Sumpter boomed a 70-yard punt that was downed at the App State 2-yard line, completely flipping the field position and pinning the Mountaineers nearly in their own end zone.
It didn’t matter though. Darrynton Evans saved the Mountaineers with a 58-yard run to the Troy 40 on the drive’s first play. Then, two plays later, Marcus Williams Jr. scampered 23 yards to the Troy 9 to set App State up in a 1st-and-goal situation.
A 16-yard touchdown pass from Zac Thomas to Corey Sutton put the Mountaineers ahead 7-0 with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter.
Not wanting to punt the ball back to the Mountaineers, some trickery was dialed up by the Trojans. Sumpter, instead of punting the ball away, faked the punt and completed a 10-yard pass to Blace Brown on 4th and 3 to move the chains but Brown fumbled the ball and App State’s Caleb Spurlin recovered at midfield.
Thomas led the Mountaineers to another scoring drive following the Brown fumble. He found Sutton again for the score, this time from 15 yards out to push the Mountaineers out to to a 14-0 lead with 13:42 remaining in the first half.
Troy would turn the ball over again next time out. On the drive’s first play, A Sawyer Smith pass to Deondre Douglas was fumbled by Douglas and recovered by App State, setting them up at the Troy 45.
In a 5-play drive that lasted 2-minutes and 9 seconds, Thomas accounted for his third touchdown of the game, scoring on a 10-yard rush and App State now led 21-0 with 11:09 to play in the first half.
It would be the Mountaineers' last time seeing the end zone, but the defense made sure the Trojans didn’t see nearly as many times.
Entering the danger zone, the Trojans needed to respond quickly. The Trojans entered with a 13-game conference winning streak and that now looked to be a thing of the past not even 30 minutes into the game.
The Trojans entered Mountaineer territory for the first time next drive out. A Marcus Jones 39-yard kickoff return set the Trojans up at the Troy 39, and then an 18-yard pass from Smith to Douglas out the Trojans at the App State 37. Smith and Douglas connected again for 12 yards to get down to the App 12.
Smith hit Douglas one more time on third down for 8 yards but it wasn’t enough for a first down. Head coach Neal Brown called a timeout to talk about it and the offense came out to go for it, but a false start set them back five yards and the Trojans were forced to kick a field goal.
Sumpter nailed the 26-yarder and the Trojans now trailed 21-3 with 7:51 to play in the first half.
Troy then forced App State to punt for the first time in the game next time out and got the ball back with 6:15 on the first half clock.
After a lengthy drive was kept alive with an conversion on fourth down, the Trojans were denied the end zone yet again, and forced to kick the field goal.
Sumpter missed the 46-yard attempt and App State gained a breath of fresh air.
The defense forced its first turnover of the game, forcing a Brown fumble in the waning seconds of the first half near midfield.
Smith was intercepted to end the half, Trojans trailing 21-3.
After both teams traded punts to open the second half, Troy went on a scoring drive.
In just six plays, Sawyer Smith found Douglas for the 21-yard strike and the Trojans now trailed 21-10 with 9:21 to play in the third.
The Trojans forced a Mountaineer punt next time out on defense but the offense turned it over on downs. No matter as the App State offense would do the same.
Smith would throw his second interception of the game, but the defense would force a punt - a punt that unfortunately pinned the Trojans inside their own 10 after a penalty.
The Trojans would push the ball out to the 11, but a third down run was stopped on 3rd and 4 and the punting unit was back on the field for Troy.
Sumpter boomed a 75-yard punt to pin the Mountaineers at their own 13 to end the third quarter.
App State’s next drive would end in a punt, but not after a considerable amount of time was run off the clock. The Mountaineers ran off nearly 8 minutes and 14 seconds of game time and the Trojans didn’t touch the ball until 6:46 remaining, needing to go 87 yards and score twice with only two timeouts remaining.
The Trojans went three-and-out and slowly their East division hopes began to wane with 5:40 to play.
The Trojans would force an App State punt but after a pair of negative plays, ended up in 3rd and 30 to go. That turned into 4th and 25, and the failed fourth down attempt was all she wrote for the Trojans in Boone.
The Mountaineers would take the victory 21-10, doing all of their scoring in the game’s first 30 minutes.
The Trojans see their regular season end at 9-3, and 7-1 in conference play. Their 13-game conference winning streak is snapped but they’ll be playing in a bowl for the third-straight year.
