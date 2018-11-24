Troy teenager dies after suffering gunshot wound

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old was pronounced dead at a Montgomery hospital Saturday morning.
According to police, police were alerted around 8 p.m. when Jaidarian Taikerrid McKinney was dropped off at the emergency room of Troy Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.
According to police, McKinney had been dropped off by three men.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.
