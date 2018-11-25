Authorities on scene of active shooter situation near Fort Rucker

DALEVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Authorities are on the scene of an active shooter situation near of Fort Rucker, Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah confirms.
According to Judah, the situation is happening outside the gates of the post.
A representative with the Dothan Police Department confirmed the Houston County SWAT Team is en route. That same representative said two negotiators are also headed to the scene.
There is no official word on injuries.
