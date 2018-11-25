Early morning homicide leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after one person was shot and killed around midnight Sunday.
According to police, officers and medics responded to the 5900 block of Monticello Drive around 12:06 a.m. after a report of a disturbance in the area.
When officers got on the scene, they located a victim, 28-year-old Steven White Jr., of Montgomery, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said White suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said they found a second victim who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made at this time, but if anyone has any information involving the incident, police are asking they call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.
